The Sun | 8 of Pentacles | 8 of Cups | 10 of Pentacles | 2 of Cups

More and more I believe the ability to be happy, joyful or to feel grateful is simply a mind-set that takes practice. This doesn’t mean you look exclusively through rose-colored glasses or suggest things are bright when they are not, it means you look for the good in your day-to-day experience and you make an effort to remember the experiences or people who taught you about joy, love, happiness and acceptance. Who brightens your day? Who or what makes you feel glad to be alive? Alternatively, on those grey days, where is a dose of compassion and self-acceptance or tolerance needed?

The Sun is going to be shining on someone this week, so be prepared for your mindset to shift. You will feel lighter, happier and more joy-filled. And if this doesn’t ring true for you at this moment? What steps can you take to experience more positivity and light? When you see an opportunity to increase your level of happiness you should take it.

Monday: The Sun. It might not feel like it, but the sun is shining somewhere in the world, even if your home town feels cold, windy, or dreary. Maybe the sun is a day’s drive away, just on the other side of that mountain range.

Today is good day to look for some light and warmth. Maybe that’s from your physical environment or the people you choose to spend time with. Make it a happy and playful day. You do not need anyone’s permission, you can choose to be happy. Model the happy people who are around you and choose to be that model for other people in your life.

Tuesday: 8 of Pentacles. Perseverance and patience are needed at this time. Soon what you have been working on will bloom and others will be able to see the beauty of your creation even if today is about organizing, planning and educating yourself.

Wednesday: 8 of Cups. You might be struggling with a difficult choice. Is it the right thing to do? Will the choice make you feel happier? Maybe you need today to think and to reflect on what has happened. In the end, make a choice that leads to emotional stability. Say goodbye to worry and hello to brighter days ahead. Be compassionate with yourself and your choices. You have the right to feel happy, accepted for who you are and to feel loved. You are worthy.

Thursday: 10 of Pentacles. Feeling safe and secure is such a gift. Sometimes people are born into that type of environment others have to learn it on their own or make connections with those people who can teach them about what safety and security mean. Other lessons are about fitting in, knowing what to do or what to say at the right moment, and being comfortable and confident to express your true self. Hold your head up high. You are worthy of attention, even if you had to learn everything yourself. Be proud of yourself.

Friday: 2 of Cups. A positive reception. Another person’s admiration makes you feel loved. Value your connections. You might feel passion for someone or something that inspires you. The love you feel should be reflected back to you.